Mumbai: RPF Constable Saves Passenger At Borivali Railway Station, Watch Video

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable saved the life of a passenger who fell while trying to get down from a moving outstation train. The incident happened at Mumbai's Borivali Railway Station on the Western Line on June 29, Central Railway sources said. The Central Railway sources added that the passenger was dangerously close to the gap between the moving train and the platform when the constable pulled him away, thereby averting a tragedy.

#WATCH | An RPF constable saved life of a passenger who fell while trying to get down from a running at Mumbai's Borivali Railway Station on June 29. The passenger was dangerously close to the gap between the train & platform when the constable pulled him away: Central Railway pic.twitter.com/AVnYIwNQ7y — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2021

The RPF is known for saving people from similar incidents. There have been multiple instances when alert RPF constables have either saved or rescued people from such accidents. Earlier in June, a man fell down as he tried to board a moving train. He was about to fall in the gap between the train and the platform. However, an alert RPF constable rushed at the right time to pick him up. The incident was reported from Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT).

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A constable of Railway Protection Force (RPF) rescued a man yesterday, at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai's Kurla, who slipped while trying to board a moving train



(Video source: Central Railway PRO) pic.twitter.com/5S999FDqZO — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2021

Similarly in May, an RPF jawan was seen saving a pregnant woman and a child's life at Dadar station in Mumbai. According to the video that surfaced on social media, a pregnant woman and child were seen falling on the platform from a running train. The woman was trying to board the moving Danapur express train along with her child. However, she fell down after she missed a step. As it happened, the RPF staff rushed towards her and saved her life.