Mumbai School That Served As COVID-19 Care Centre Resumes Its 'original Job'; WATCH

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) led Dharavi Transit Camp Municipal School resumed operations having served as a COVID care facility then a vaccination centre for locals. As several towns and cities across the country are relaxing curbs as a result of a notable decline in COVID figures, CM Uddhav Thackeray, after a prolonged meeting with the COVID task force, announced the resumption of various sectors such as amusement parks and restaurants starting on October 22.

Schools reopen in Mumbai

Taking to Twitter, a nodal officer in BMC Planning Department, Kiran Dighavkar shared, "Dharavi Transit Camp Municipal School” The premises which served as Covid Care Centre then Vaccination Centre for lakhs of Dharavikars is now back to its 'original' job. 8th to 10th Std school in #Dharavi started. Emotional moment for all teachers/staff of BMC"

In another tweet, a Shiv Sena MP at Rajya Sabha Priyanka Chaturvedi shared, "What a heartwarming video. So happy to see kids back in school.. from Covid care centre to vaccination centre to going back to its original job - being a school"

COVID situation in Mumbai

BMC has stated that around 97% of the total population has been administered with the first dose of the COVID vaccine and around 55% have been administered both doses. The civic body further informed that most of the eligible population in the city has been vaccinated with the first dose, and most of the eligible population in the city has been vaccinated with the first dose.

Mumbai and other cities of the state have faced series of stringent measures and lockdowns as cases spurted in the state in huge amounts, during the second wave of COVID-19, that had stormed the country. Even after the cases fell in several other states as the second wave plummeted, Maharashtra took a significant amount of time to bend COVID curbs.

COVID restrictions relaxed in Maharashtra

Easing COVID restrictions, the Maharashtra government announced to have relaxed COVID curbs on October 18 and decided to extend the operational timings of restaurants and shops across the state. The move comes in line with the state witnessing a decline in the number of COVID cases. The government has also given a nod to reopen amusement parks - except water rides - starting on 22 October.