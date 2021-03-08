Mumbai Sees 1008 New COVID-19 Cases; Dharavi Clocks 4-month High With 18 New Cases

Maintaining its 1000+ COVID-19 cases daily, Mumbai on Monday, reported 1008 COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths. Seeing 956 new recoveries, Mumbai's cured tally rose to 3,11,407. Mumbai's tally is now at 3,34,572 cases of which 10,779 are active and 11,504 fatalities.

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 93% now while its growth rise has soared to 0.31% as Mumbai locals reopen from general public under restricted timings. BMC reported that 34,34,610 samples have been tested till date with a 9.71% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 445 out of 947 ventilator beds are vacant, while 763 out of 1536 ICU beds are vacant, till date. As of date, 1,71,78,082 vaccine doses have been administered - of which Maharashtra contributes 14,52,156 doses.

Mumbai's largest slum cluster Dharavi reported 18 COVID-19 cases, the highest daily figure since October and a steep rise from the mostly single-digit cases it was logging over the past few days. A senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said the area's caseload has gone up to 4,166. A BMC ward officer said the reason for the rise in cases was because the civic body had begun to aggressively test all suspected cases once again.

"We are aggressively testing as many people as possible to curb the spread. Our teams are specifically identifying crowded areas including religious places and ensuring adequate tests are done," he said. Spread over 2.5 sq km, Dharavi is considered as Asia's largest slum and has a population of over 6.5 lakh. It also home to various small-scale enterprises of leather, pottery, and textiles.

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has limited its containment zones to 20, while over 2735 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the residential society. BMC has tweaked its containment zones criteria mandating sealing of buildings that have 10 or more cases in 2 or more floors. The recent BMC report shows Andheri as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 163 days, while Sandhurst Road is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 420 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate is at 225 days - which is lower than the national average of 634 days.

