Mumbai Sees 10,097 New COVID Recoveries In 24 Hrs; Test Positivity Soars To 11.35%

COVID cases continue to surge in Mumbai with the financial capital reporting 8217 new cases and 49 new deaths. With 10,097 new recoveries, the cured tally surged to 4,54,311. Mumbai currently has 5,53,159 COVID cases of which 85,494 are active and 12,189 fatalities.

Mumbai's recovery rate has fallen to 82% now while its growth rise has soared to 1.64% as Mumbai locals reopen for general public under restricted timings. BMC reported that 48,01,219 samples have been tested till date with a 11.35% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 14 out of 1349 ventilator beds are vacant, while 40 out of 2692 ICU beds are vacant, till date. Maharashtra has vaccinated 3,67,746 people today, clocking 1,15,11,023 jabs till date.

A National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune study shows that more than 60 percent of Covid cases in Maharashtra have the double mutant variant. The study based on data from January to March, stated that the genome sequenced had the double mutation E484Q and L452R, now classified as B.1.617 lineage. Genome sequenced had the double mutation E484Q and L452R, now classified as B.1.617 lineage.

Some doctors have reportedly said that a link behind surging cases and double mutant cases cannot be drawn as the number of samples is very few. The mutant B.1.617 lineage was also found in Delhi. According to the data by NIC, the variant is found in 13 districts of Maharashtra including Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Hingoli, Gondia, Chandrapur, Nagpur, Pune, Wardha, and Yavatmal.

State-wide section 144 has been imposed and night curfew from 8 PM to 7 AM, with people's movement barred from moving public places without valid reasons, except people in essential services. All offices to work from home except: central, state and local govts, co-op, state and pvt banks, offices of advocates - but no visitors to such offices. All restaurants, bars have been shut - only home delivery allowed. All cine-plex, theatres, Amusement Parks/ Arcades/ Video Game Parlours, water parks, gyms, auditoriums, clubs, swimming pools, sports complexes, shooting for films, beaches, gardens, open spaces, saloons, beauty parlours, spas, religious places, malls, shopping centers, schools, colleges, pvt coaching classes are shut. While all food shops have been allowed to remain open, street hawkers too are allowed from 7 AM to 8 PM for take away. These guidelines is in force from April 14 to 1 May 2021. The state has urged all citizens to get vaccinated as per GOI's criteria at the earliest - especially those essential service providers who have been allowed to function during the curfew.