Mumbai Sees 1,074 New Novel Coronavirus Cases; Patient Doubling Rate At 195 Days

On Friday, November 27, 1074 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai propelling the city's COVID-19 tally to 2,80,811. At present, there are 12,588 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's capital. However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation revealed that 2,200 cases were removed from the category of active cases during the reconciliation process. The number of recovered soared to 2,54,465 after 313 patients were discharged in the day. Meanwhile, 17 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Tuesday, taking Mumbai's fatality toll to 10,756. 14 of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities.

18,54,223 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in various laboratories across Mumbai till November 26. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 0.36% from November 20-November 26. As of 26 November, 3,200 CCC2 beds out of the total capacity of 23,806 beds are occupied. The number of oxygen beds, ventilator beds, and ICU beds in Mumbai stands at 8,310, 1,164, and 1,926 respectively.

While there are 407 active containment zones currently, 4,790 buildings have been sealed. 6,098 high-risk contacts have been traced in the last 24 hours. At present, 456 high-risk contacts are admitted to Corona Care Centres 1. The patient doubling rate in the city is 195 days. The recovery rate of the Mumbai district remains constant at 91%.

COVID-19 situation in India

Currently, there are 93,09,787 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 87,18,517 patients have been discharged and 1,35,715 fatalities have been reported. There are 4,55,555 active cases in the country. With 39,379 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the national recovery rate has surged to 93.65 per cent.

77 per cent of the 43,082 new cases are from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, and Delhi. Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, Delhi, and Rajasthan account for 78 per cent of the 39,379 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, 75.20 per cent of the 492 new deaths were reported from Maharashtra, Haryana, Odisha, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Kerala, and Rajasthan.

