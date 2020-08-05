Mumbai Sees 1125 New COVID Cases; City's Growth Rate Slows To 0.87% Amid Heavy Rains

As heavy rains lash across Mumbai, the city on Wednesday, saw 1125 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 42 new deaths. The city also saw 711 new recoveries taking the cured tally to 91,673. Mumbai's COVID-19 tally stands at 1,19,255 cases with 6588 fatalities and 20,697 active cases.

Mumbai: 1125 new cases

Mumbai is seeing a steady rise in recovery rate - standing at 77% now while its growth rise slowed to 0.87%. BMC reported that 5,67,031 samples have been tested till date with a 20.83% positivity rate. As per BMC's war room report, 156 of 1029 ventilator beds were vacant, while 312 of 1748 ICU beds were vacant.

Rains lash Mumbai

As per the IMD, Colaba and Santacruz recorded 22.9 cm and 8.8 cm of rain respectively from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Wednesday. At present, Mumbai is experiencing strong winds with wind speed reaching 70 km per hour along the coast. During the next three hours, intense to a very intense spell of rainfall is likely to continue over Mumbai. The BMC announced that temporary shelters have been opened at municipal schools between CST and Kurla where residents in vulnerable areas are being shifted.

Meanwhile, train services on the Harbour line between CSMT- Vashi and on the Main line between CSMT- Thane have been suspended due to waterlogging. Also, the local trains between Mumbai Central and Churchgate were temporarily suspended as of 5 pm on Wednesday. To deal with the situation due to incessant rains, 15 teams of the NDRF are being deployed in Maharashtra as follows- 5 teams (two en route) in Mumbai, 4 teams (two en route) in Kolhapur, two teams in Sangli and one team each in Satara, Thane, Palghar and Nagpur.

Mumbai's COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 780, while over 5609 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. While slums were initially where most cases were found, BMC claims that most cases were now found in housing societies. The recent BMC report shows Borivali as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 48 days, while Dharavi is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 165 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 80 days is higher than the national average of 21.8 days.

