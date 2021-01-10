Mumbai Sees 1145 New COVID Recoveries; Tally Nears 3 Lakh With Doubling Rate At 699 Days

With the state gearing up for COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Mumbai, which was once the worst-hit district, reported 656 new cases and 6 new deaths. With 1145 new recoveries, Mumbai's cured tally increased to 2,79,643. Mumbai's tally is at 2,98,889 with 7180 active cases and 11,186 fatalities.

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 93% now while its growth rise has slowed to 0.21%. BMC reported that 24,95,560 samples have been tested till date with a 11.95% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 524 out of 1076 ventilator beds are vacant, while 988 out of 1797 ICU beds are vacant, till date.

Cold chain firm says ready to transport vaccines, Maharashtra govt to provide security

A cold chain logistics service provider on Saturday said it was all set to transport COVID-19 vaccine doses from factories, and the Maharashtra government has ordered police protection for its trucks. Kool-Ex Cold Chain Ltd's co-founder Rahul Agarwal told PTI that his firm is the lead vendor for Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), Bharat Biotech and other vaccine-making firms. The company representatives met officials of the Maharashtra home department on Friday and also Pune police officials on Saturday to discuss the security cover for the trucks.

Confirming the development, Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta said, "We had a meeting with them. We told them that since trucks would start their journey from Pune (where SII is based), a security cover would be given for the initial period". He added, "It is a high profile matter, so the state government thought that since Maharashtra is the first producer of the vaccine, there should not be any untoward incident during the transportation of the vaccine". Around 300 GPS-equipped trucks will be used and an additional 500 trucks will be ready, he said.

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has limited its containment zones to 178, while over 2447 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. BMC has tweaked its containment zones criteria mandating sealing of buildings that have 10 or more cases in 2 or more floors. The recent BMC report shows Mulund as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 247 days, while Dongri is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 699 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate is at 366 days - which is higher than the national average of 260 days.

