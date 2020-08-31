Mumbai Sees 1179 New COVID-19 Cases As Testing Drop To 6146 Samples; Tally At 1.45 Lakh

As Maharashtra issues new guidelines under 'Mission Begin Again', Mumbai on Monday, reported 1179 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 32 new deaths. The city also saw 917 new recoveries taking the cured tally to 1,17,268. Mumbai's tally stands at 1,45,805 with 20,554 active cases and 7655 fatalities.

Mumbai is seeing a steady rise in recovery rate - standing at 81% now while its growth rise slowed to 0.83%. BMC reported that 7,68,818 samples have been tested till date with an 18.81% positivity rate. As per BMC's war room report, 135 of 933 ventilator beds were vacant, while 209 of 1415 ICU beds were vacant.

The Mumbai's Western and Central Railways on Monday, announced that candidates will be allowed to use special train services to with companions (parents/guardians) on exam days to travel to their respective exam centres. Moreover, station and security officials at stations have been instructed suitably to allow the students on the exam days, after checking their admit cards. Additionally, booking counters will be opened at important railway stations for convenience. Currently, medical staff, BMC staff, government servants have been allowed to use local train services.

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 567, while over 6171 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. While slums were initially where most cases were found, BMC claims that most cases were now found in housing societies. The recent BMC report shows Borivali as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 46 days, while Kurla is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 146 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 84 days is higher than the national average of 30 days.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra government eased restrictions as part of Mission Begin Again. In the Unlock 4 phase, the state government has allowed the inter-district movement of persons and goods without e-passes, opened hotel and lodges, increased govt office (Grp- A& B) strength to 100%, private offices strength to 30% and outdoor physical activities without restrictions. Currently, there are 1,93,889 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra while 5,62,401 patients have been discharged and 24,399 fatalities have been reported.