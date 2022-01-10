Mumbai Sees 13,648 New COVID-19 Cases And Five Fatalities

Mumbai on Monday reported 13,648 new COVID-19 cases, around 30 per cent or 5,826 less than the previous day, and five fatalities, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said.

Mumbai's tally of infections now stands at 9,28,220 and the death toll at 16,411, it said.

A total of 59,242 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Mumbai on Monday as against 68,249 the day before, the BMC said.

This is the third day in a row that the COVID-19 cases in Mumbai have dipped.

