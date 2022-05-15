Mumbai Sees 151 COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death, 122 Recoveries

Mumbai on Sunday reported 151 COVID-19 cases and one death, taking the tally here to 10,61,614 and the toll to 19,566, a civic official said.

The recovery count increased by 122 to touch 10,41,163, leaving the metropolis with 885 cases, he added.

With 7,822 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests conducted went up to 1,70,11,472, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

BMC data showed the city's recovery rate was 98 per cent and the caseload doubling time was 5,855 days.

