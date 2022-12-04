Mumbai Sees 16 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally 51 As 16 Recover

Mumbai on Sunday reported 16 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 11,54,940, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,744, a civic official said.

The recovery count increased by 16 to reach 11,35,145, leaving the city with an active caseload of 51, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

Of the 16 new cases, one needed to be hospitalised, taking the count of such patients to 20, including three on oxygen support, he said.

So far, 1,85,73,573 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the metropolis, including 2,932 in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC data, the recovery rate is 98.3 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases between November 27 and December 3 is 0.001 per cent.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)