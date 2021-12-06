Mumbai Sees 168 COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths; Active Tally Now 1,714

Mumbai on Monday reported 168 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, taking its tally to 7,64,003 and toll to 16,351, a civic official said.

The recovery count touched 7,43,365, which is 97 per cent of the caseload, after 250 people were discharged in the past 24 hours, leaving the metropolis with 1,714 active cases, he said.

With 28,440 samples being examined during the day, lower than the daily average, the number of tests in Mumbai went up to 1,26,43,665, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed.

It also revealed the average growth rate of cases between November 29 and December 5 was 0.02 per cent, while caseload doubling time stood at 3,079 days.

The number of sealed buildings in the city was 16, as per the BMC data.

