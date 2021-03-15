Mumbai Sees 1712 New COVID Cases; Govt Warns Shutting Hotels & Cinemas For Violating Rules

Continuing its surge of COVID-19 cases, Mumbai on Monday, reported 1712 new cases and 4 deaths. WIth 1063 recoveries, the city's cured tally rises to 3,18,642. Currently, Mumbai has 3,45,659 cases of which 14,582 are active and 11,535 fatalities.

Mumbai: 1712 new COVID cases

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 92% now while its growth rise has soared to 0.42% as Mumbai locals reopen from general public under restricted timings. BMC reported that 35,74,056 samples have been tested till date with a 9.62% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 395 out of 944 ventilator beds are vacant, while 676 out of 1535 ICU beds are vacant, till date. India has administered 2,53,84,885 doses till date, with Maharashtra tallying 23,13,366 doses to it. READ | Mumbai police suspends Sachin Vaze after arrest; NIA examining PPE man's photo at Antilia

Maharashtra's new COVID guidelines

As COVID surges around Maharashtra, the government issued new guidlines capping cinemas (single screen/multiplex) & hotels at 50% capacity, banned social/political/religious gatherings, capped 50 people allowed for weddings & 20 for funerals and capped all offices except health & essential at 50% capacity, advising work from home. Cracking the whip on violations, Maharashtra govt warned that cinema halls/hotels/restaurants found violating COVID-related rules will remain closed for a period until the COVID-19 pandemic stays notified as a disaster by Central govt. Districts like Amaravati, Yavatmal and Latur have been put already under restrictions.

New COVID Guidelines:



Cinemas (single screen/multiplex) & hotels to operate at 50% capacity



No social/political/religious gatherings allowed



50 people allowed for weddings & 20 for funerals



All offices, except health & essential, to operate at 50% - work from home advised — à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥€ Mumbai, à¤†à¤ªà¤²à¥€ BMC (@mybmc) March 15, 2021

On Saturday, CM Uddhav Thackeray held an online review meeting with representatives of hotel and restaurant associations, shopping centre groups, warning them of a shutdown. Claiming that "lackadaisical" attitude towards outbreak norms had crept in lately, he pointed out that crowds had increased in most places since activities resumed in a phased manner from October, and safety rules were not being followed. This had resulted in a steep surge in cases, reminded the CM, warning, "Do not force us to impose a strict lockdown. Consider this as the last warning."

Mumbai COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has limited its containment zones to 32, while over 2725 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the residential society. BMC has tweaked its containment zones criteria mandating sealing of buildings that have 5 or more cases in 2 or more floors. The recent BMC report shows Andheri as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 113 days, while Chandanwadi is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 306 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate is at 165 days - which is lower than the national average of 634 days.