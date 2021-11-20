Mumbai Sees 195 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death, 351 Recoveries

The financial capital on Saturday reported 195 fresh coronavirus positive cases and one fatality, taking the tally of infections to 7,60,933 and the toll to 16,303, the city civic body said.

A total of 351 patients were discharged during the day, raising the number of recoveries in Mumbai to 7,39,426, leaving the megapolis with 2,649 active cases.

With 37,661 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the total number of samples examined so far in Mumbai went up to 1,21,08,846, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement.

Mumbai's case recovery rate now stands at 97 per cent. The case doubling rate is 2,308 days. The BMC has sealed 13 buildings in the city after a sizeable number of COVID-19 patients were found there, the statement said.

