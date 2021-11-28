Mumbai sees 217 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Mumbai, Nov 28 (PTI) Mumbai on Sunday reported 217 fresh coronavirus positive cases and four fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 7,62,616 and the toll to 16,330, the city civic body said.

A total of 247 patients recovered during the day, raising the number of recoveries in the Maharashtra capital to 7,41,500 at a recovery rate of 97 per cent, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement.

Mumbai is now left with 2,218 active cases.

With 33,462 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Mumbai went up to 1,24,69,732, it said.

PTI MRNSK NSK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)