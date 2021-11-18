Mumbai Sees 230 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death; Active Count At 2,845

Mumbai on Thursday reported 230 new cases of coronavirus infection and one fatality, a civic official said.

With this, the city's tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 7,60,500 and death toll to 16,300.

The country's financial capital witnessed a marginal dip in the number of daily cases and fatalities as compared to Wednesday when it had reported 275 infections and two deaths.

This is for the third time in the last 10 days that Mumbai has recorded one COVID-19 death in a day. On November 9 and 16, it had witnessed one death each.

At present, there 2,845 active coronavirus cases in Mumbai after 204 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery. With this, the city's cumulative recovery count rose to 7,38,803.

As 38,824 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the city's overall test figure reached 1,20,37,912, he said.

Currently, there are 15 sealed buildings in Mumbai although it is free of containment zones since mid-August.

Mumbai's average recovery rate is 97 per cent, while its case doubling rate is 2,187 days. The average growth rate of cases is 0.03 per cent for the period between November 11 and 17, the official said.

This year, Mumbai had reported the highest number of daily cases at 11,163 on April 4, while the highest number of single-day fatality of 90 was recorded on May 1.

