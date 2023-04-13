Mumbai Sees 274 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 1,635

Mumbai on Thursday reported 274 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 11,59,819, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,752, a civic official said.

The addition to the tally was a drop from the 320 cases reported on Wednesday, the first time the 300-mark was breached since September last year.

The recovery count increased by 274 to touch 11,38,432, leaving the city with an active caseload of 1,635, he said.

As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data, the recovery rate is 98.2 per cent, the overall growth rate of cases between April 6 to 12 was 0.0181 per cent and the caseload doubling time was 3,692 days.