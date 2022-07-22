Mumbai Sees 299 COVID-19 Cases, One Death; Active Tally Now 1,871

Mumbai on Friday logged 299 COVID-19 cases and one death, which took the tally in the metropolis to 11,22,408 and the toll to 16,637, a civic official said.

It was the seventh day in a row when the addition to the infection tally was less than 300, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official pointed out.

The recovery count increased by 364 and reached 11,00,900, leaving the city with an active tally of 1,871, he added.

Of the 299 new cases, only 20 are symptomatic and required hospitalization, the official said.

Civic data showed the number of samples examined during the day was 10,814, a sizable rise from the 10,058 tests conducted a day earlier.

The overall number of coronavirus tests in Mumbai now stands at 1,77,44,448, the BMC data revealed.

The city's recovery rate is 98% and the overall growth rate of cases between July 15 and 21 was 0.025%.

The caseload doubling time in the country's financial capital was 2,806 days.

Image: Representative/PTI

