Mumbai Sees 3230 New Cases; Tally Rises To 3,65,914 With 8,87,710 Jabs Administered

Maintaining its 3000+ daily cases, Mumbai on Monday, reported 3260 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths. With 1323 new recoveries, the city's cured tally has raised to 3,28,031. Currently, Mumbai has 3,65,914 cases of which 25,372 are active and 11,592 fatalities.

Mumbai: 3260 new COVID cases

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 90% now while its growth rise has soared to 0.69% as Mumbai locals reopen from general public under restricted timings. BMC reported that 37,30,450 samples have been tested till date with a 9.72% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 309 out of 966 ventilator beds are vacant, while 587 out of 1539 ICU beds are vacant, till date. India has administered 4,70,44,198 doses till date, with Maharashtra tallying 46,69,024 doses to it. READ | Mumbai's COVID surge continues with 2982 cases; BMC to test random people at crowded areas

Govt revises COVISHIELD interval

The Centre has revised the interval between the two doses of Serum Institute of India (SII)'s vaccine - COVISHIELD. The interval between the doses has been increased to 4-8 weeks instead of 4-6 weeks, as decided by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization based on 'emerging scientific evidence. Out of India's 4,70,44,198 doses administered, COVISHIELD constitutes 4,30,39,814 doses, while COVAXIN attributes to 40,04,383 doses.

As per a circular issued by the BMC on Friday, Rapid Antigen Testing will be undertaken on people visiting malls, railway stations, MSRTC bus depots, khau gallies, market places, tourist places and various government places. While the cost incurred for carrying out the test at malls will be borne by the visitor, the expense for the same at other crowded places shall be paid by the BMC. The civic body has set a target of daily tests to be conducted in each ward. For instance, 400, 1000 and 1000 tests will be conducted on a daily basis at each mall, railway station and MSRTC bus depot respectively.

As COVID surged around Maharashtra, the government issued new guidelines capping cinemas (single screen/multiplex) & hotels at 50% capacity, banned social/political/religious gatherings, capped 50 people allowed for weddings & 20 for funerals and capped all offices except health & essential at 50% capacity, advising work from home. Cracking the whip on violations, Maharashtra govt warned that cinema halls/hotels/restaurants found violating COVID-related rules will remain closed for a period until the COVID-19 pandemic stays notified as a disaster by Central govt. All drama theatres and auditoriums are allowed to operate at 50% capacity, with masks mandated. Districts like Amaravati, Yavatmal and Latur have been put already under restrictions and Nagpur has been put under lockdown till the month-end.