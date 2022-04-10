Mumbai sees 35 new COVID-19 cases, no fatality

Mumbai, Apr 10 (PTI) Mumbai on Sunday reported 35 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 10,58,416, the city civic body said.

The COVID-19 death toll in Mumbai remained unchanged at 19,560 as no fresh fatality was reported, the civic health department said in a statement.

Of the 35 fresh COVID-19 cases, 32 are asymptomatic while one patient is on oxygen support.

The statement said that 20 of the 26,151 COVID-19 beds remained occupied as of Sunday in Mumbai, the statement said.

With 35 people discharged after COVID-19 treatment in Mumbai, the number of recoveries rose to 10,38,551, leaving the metropolis with 305 active cases.

A total of 8,173 tests were conducted in Mumbai on Sunday. The case recovery rate is 98 per cent and the doubling rate is 16,871 days. PTI MR NSK NSK