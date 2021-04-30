Mumbai Sees 3925 New Cases; 5 BMC Centres Open On May 1 For Vaccinating 18-44 Yr Olds

Seeing a dip in COVID-19 cases, Mumbai on Friday, reported 3925 new cases and 89 new deaths. With 6380 new recoveries, the city's cured tally rose to 5,72,431. Currently, Mumbai has 6,48,624 new cases of which 61,433 are active and 13,161 fatalities.

Mumbai: 3925 new COVID cases

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 88% now while its growth rise has soared to 0.78% amid strict lockdown. BMC reported that 54,23,998 samples have been tested till date with an 11.89% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 21 out of 1482 ventilator beds are vacant, while 57 out of 2894 ICU beds are vacant, till date.

Maharashtra to 'ceremonially start' vaccination

Marking a 'ceremonial' start of the vaccination, Maharashtra Health minister Rajesh Tope on Friday, said that the state would 'inaugurate the drive on a nominal basis' on Saturday - May 1. This move has been done as per CM Uddhav Thackeray's wishes to start that the vaccination drive on 'Maharashtra day' - May 1. The state has already expressed its inability to start vaccinating 18-44-year-olds from May 1 due to the non-availability of vaccines. As part of this drive, Mumbai will hold vaccination at five locations - Rajawadi, Cooper, BKC, KEM and Seven Hills for those between the age group of 18-44 who have registered prior on CoWin app.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray briefed that the state will begin the drive as and when more vaccines are received. Currently, Maharashtra has 3,00,000 doses for inoculating those between 18-44 years while it has a capacity to vaccinate 10 lakh people. He also ruled out the need for a stricter lockdown but cautioned people to remain vigilant as cases continue to surge in the state.