Mumbai Sees 425 COVID-19 Cases, 400 Recoveries, 2 Fatalities

The financial capital on Tuesday reported 425 new coronavirus positive cases and two fatalities while 400 patients recovered, a civic official said.

The new additions took the tally of COVID-19 infections in Mumbai to 7,48,593, the death toll to 16,164, and the number of recoveries to 7,24,821, leaving the metropolis with 5,098 active cases, he said.

On the third day in a row on Tuesday, Mumbai recorded less than 500 cases. The city had logged 453 cases on Sunday and 410 cases on Monday. With 31,716 new cases, the number of samples tested so far in Mumbai went up to 107,89,070, the official said.

As of Tuesday, Mumbai's average case recovery rate stands at 97 per cent. The average doubling rate has dipped to 1,087 days. The average growth rate of cases in Mumbai stood at 0.06 per cent for the period between October 5 to October 11, the official said.

He said 58 buildings in Mumbai are currently remained sealed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 cases. Mumbai has been free of containment zones in slums and chawls from mid-August.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)