Mumbai sees 45 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 532

Mumbai, Apr 25 (PTI) Mumbai on Monday reported 45 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 10,59,331, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,562, a civic official said.

The addition to the tally was 28 less than the 73 recorded on Sunday, though the number of coronavirus tests conducted during the day were also less than the previous 24-hour period, he pointed out.

While 10,400 tests were carried out on Sunday, the figure stood at 5,053 in the last 24 hours, which left the overall number of samples examined so far in the metropolis at 1,68,51,037, civic data showed.

Of the 45 new cases, 44 are asymptomatic, while the one person hospitalised did not need oxygen support, he said.

Only 19 of the 26,044 hospital beds earmarked for COVID-19 treatment are currently occupied, he added.

So far, 10,39,237 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 34 during the day, leaving the city with an active caseload of 532, he said.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed the recovery rate was 98 per cent, the caseload doubling time stood at 9,624 days, and the growth rate in cases between April 18 and 24 was 0.007 per cent.

It also informed there were no containment zones or sealed buildings in the metropolis currently.

Mumbai had witnessed a record 20,971 cases on January 7 this year, while the fatality peak of 90 was recorded on May 1 last year. PTI KK BNM BNM

