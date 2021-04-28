Mumbai Sees 4966 New COVID Cases As Maharashtra Mulls Extending Lockdown By 15 Days

Seeing a reduced number of COVID cases, Mumbai on Wednesday, reported 4966 new cases and 78 new deaths, testing 39,135 samples in 24 hours. With 5300 recoveries, Mumbai takes cured tally to 5,60,401. Currently, Mumbai has 6,40,507 cases of which 65,589 active cases and 12,990 fatalities.

Mumbai: 4966 new COVID cases

Mumbai's recovery rate has fallen to 85% now while its growth rise has soared to 1.09% amid strict lockdown. BMC reported that 52,72,062 samples have been tested till date with an 11.91% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 23 out of 1450 ventilator beds are vacant, while 48 out of 2837 ICU beds are vacant, till date. India has administered 14,69,42,541 doses of which 2,44,77,479 have received the 2nd dose.

BMC said that 227 new civic centres will be set up soon across the city where people above 18 years will be vaccinated. The 73 private vaccination centres will also be increased to 100 centres soon, said BMC. Presently the 63 BMC centres are vaccinating above 45 year-olds only. Mumbai has no additional doses of COVAXIN amdi acute vaccine shortage.

Maharashtra mulls lockdown extension

As COVID surge continues in Maharashtra, state govt is mulling to extend the current lockdown by another 15 days, said Health Minister Rajesh Tope. While the final decision will be announced by 30 April, Tope said that an extension was likely as COVID deaths have continued to rise. Moreover, vaccination for 18-44-year-olds will happen only after May 20, as additional Covishield doses are not available till that date. The Co-WIN portal which opened registration for those above 18 years, only allows registration as most states will be unable to begin vaccination of 18-44-year-olds as they have run out of stock.

Finally, the Maharashtra cabinet announced that it will provide free vaccines to 5.71 crore beneficiaries aged between 18-45 years as India gears up for the third phase of the inoculation drive from May 1. While minister Nawab Malik had already announced the same on Sunday, there was confusion after Congress opposed the announcement, saying the decision will be taken by CM Uddhav Thackeray. The govt has floated a global tender to attract international vaccines as part of the state's immunisation drive. As of date Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar, J&K, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Telangana and Sikkim have announced free vaccines to all adults above 18.