Mumbai Sees 539 New COVID Cases; City Tally At 2,95,524 As Doubling Rate Slows To 363 Days

Maintaining its low fatality, Mumbai on Tuesday, reported 9 new deaths and 539 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases. The city's recoveries rose to 2,76,413 with 379 new patients cured in past 24 hours. Mumbai's tally rose to 2,95,524 with 7094 active cases and 11,147 fatalities.

Mumbai: 539 new cases

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 93% now while its growth rise has slowed to 0.21%. BMC reported that 24,15,535 samples have been tested till date with a 12.21% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 563 out of 1137 ventilator beds are vacant, while 1064 out of 1886 ICU beds are vacant, till date.

Amid the ongoing politics over India's two Coronavirus vaccines, ICMR chief Dr. Balram Bhargava on Tuesday, explained the clinical trials data available for the two vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin and the reason why they were given approvals. Citing 2019's Clinical trial rules (CTR), he said that under an emergency situation like the pandemic, phase-2 trials' safety and immunogenicity data were used for approvals. After the nationwide dry run for vaccination, the government also said that it is ready to introduce the COVID-19 vaccine within 10 days from the date of emergency use authorisation.

"We have two vaccines available in India which will be made available and will happen soon. The safety, immunogenicity, and efficacy data are required for approval of any vaccine - in a non-emergency situation. In the existing pandemic situation, due to high mortality and lack of known treatments is considered by SEC for accelerated approval. Restricted usage is considered based on safety and immunogenicity while phase-3 is still ongoing in a pandemic situation. Immunogenicity of phase-2 acts as a guide to efficacy when phase-3 is ongoing as per 2019 Clinical trial rules (CTR)," he said.

Explaining the difference between the two vaccines, he assured that both vaccines were safe, immunogenic and hence approved for emergency usage. He also shared data of the ongoing phase-3 trials and the data published online regarding the two vaccines. The DCGI has allowed AstraZeneca - SII's 'COVISHIELD' and Bharat Biotech - ICMR's 'COVAXIN' vaccines for restricted use in an emergency situation.

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has limited its containment zones to 225, while over 2385 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. BMC has tweaked its containment zones criteria mandating sealing of buildings that have 10 or more cases in 2 or more floors. The recent BMC report shows Mulund as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 240 days, while Dadar is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 873 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate is at 363 days - which is higher than the national average of 260 days.

