Mumbai Sees 586 New COVID Cases In 24 Hrs; Local Trains Open For Outstation Travellers

Seeing another dip in daily Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, Mumbai on Thursday, reported 586 new cases and 10 deaths. The city also witnessed 499 recoveries taking cured tally to 2,66,101. Currently, Mumbai's tally rose to 2,84,990 with 7031 active cases and 11,017 fatalities.

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 93% now while its growth rise has slowed to 0.21%. BMC reported that 21,48,723 samples have been tested till date with a 13.24% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 471 out of 1137 ventilator beds are vacant, while 925 out of 1886 ICU beds are vacant, till date.

Passengers with a confirmed ticket for a long-distance train can now travel to the boarding station by suburban locals in the Mumbai region, the railway authorities said on Thursday. Similarly, those arriving in the city by long-distance trains can also travel by local trains within six hours. Currently, employees of the state and Central governments, nationalised and private banks, government PSUs, pharma companies, dabbawalas, staff of foreign consulates, and high commissions, medical workers and lawyers can travel by local trains in the Mumbai region after obtaining a special pass, in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Central Railway also started air-conditioned local train services on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Kalyan section here. A Central Railway official said they have introduced 10 AC local services on the CR's main line for the first time, replacing the ordinary suburban services, on an "experimental basis" and they hope to get a good response for it. The CR's main line operates from the CSMT in south Mumbai to Kasara (in neighbouring Thane) and Khopoli (Raigad).

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 372, while over 4404 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. BMC has tweaked its containment zones criteria mandating sealing of buildings that have 10 or more cases in 2 or more floors. The recent BMC report shows Mulund as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 217 days, while Dongri is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 727 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 328 days is higher than the national average of 260 days.