Mumbai Sees 5888 New COVID Cases Amid Reduced Testing; City Tally Soars To 6,22,109

With reduced testing of 39,584 samples, Mumbai on Saturday, saw 5888 new COVID-19 cases and 71 new deaths. Mumbai saw 8549 recoveries taking cured tally to 5,29,233. The financial capital has 6,22,109 cases of which 78,775 are active and 12,719 have died till date with a doubling rate of 54 days.

Mumbai: 5888 new COVID cases

Mumbai's recovery rate has fallen to 85% now while its growth rise has soared to 1.26% amid strict lockdown. BMC reported that 52,03,436 samples have been tested till date with an 11.84% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 17 out of 1444 ventilator beds are vacant, while 60 out of 2861 ICU beds are vacant, till date. After mass confusion, Mumbai police discontinued coloured stickers for vehicles - red stickers for doctors, nurses and other medical service vehicles, yellow colour stickers for those providing essential supplies and green stickers for those delivering vegetables.

BMC shares new bed management plan

As per the latest release by the BMC, all ward level war rooms, will now coordinate the process of getting such patients examined at home. BMC chief Iqbal Chahal directed officials to form at least 10 medical teams in each ward to carry out this new bed allotment and management exercise, which is slated to begin from Sunday. The home visits to examine symptomatic patients will take place between 7 am and 11 pm, while those needing attention urgently in hours other than these can approach the jumbo COVID centres, the BMC release said.

Maharashtra COVID crisis

State-wide section 144 has been imposed and night curfew from 8 PM to 7 AM, with people's movement barred from moving public places without valid reasons, except people in essential services. All offices to work from home except: central, state and local govts, co-op, state and pvt banks, offices of advocates - but no visitors to such offices. All restaurants, bars have been shut - only home delivery allowed. All cine-plex, theatres, Amusement Parks/ Arcades/ Video Game Parlours, water parks, gyms, auditoriums, clubs, swimming pools, sports complexes, shooting for films, beaches, gardens, open spaces, saloons, beauty parlours, spas, religious places, malls, shopping centers, schools, colleges, pvt coaching classes are shut. While all food shops have been allowed to remain open, street hawkers too are allowed from 7 AM to 8 PM for take away. These guidelines is in force from April 14 to 1 May 2021. The state has urged all citizens to get vaccinated as per GOI's criteria at the earliest - especially those essential service providers who have been allowed to function during the curfew.