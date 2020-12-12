Mumbai Sees 680 New COVID Cases; City's Tally At 2,90,023 As BMC Deploys 500 Vaccine Teams

As Mumbai gears up for the Christmas and New year revelry, the financial capital on Saturday reported 680 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 10 new deaths. The city also saw 478 recoveries taking the cured tally to 2,65,760. Mumbai's tally rose to 2,90,023 with 12,464 active cases and 10,969 fatalities.

Mumbai: 680 new cases

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 92% now while its growth rise has slowed to 0.22%. BMC reported that 20,77,251 samples have been tested till date with a 13.93% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 414 out of 1145 ventilator beds are vacant, while 860 out of 1917 ICU beds are vacant, till date.

Mumbai: 500 teams to be deployed to administer COVID-19 vaccine

At least 500 teams of five trained personnel each will be deployed for administering the COVID-19 vaccine in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Friday. The first to get inoculated will be health workers followed by frontline workers, people above the age of 50 and those suffering from co-morbidities, it said in a release. The Maharashtra government last month formed a task force to manage the distribution and administration of the COVID-19 vaccine in the state, with a task force set up at the city level.

BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said a recommendation about permitting the general public to travel by local trains in Mumbai will be made only after monitoring the situation during Christmas and New Year revelry. Currently, only certain categories of persons including those working for essential services are allowed to travel by local trains, Mumbai's lifeline. Mumbai - which was initially the worst affected district in the nation by COVID, has now dropped to fourth place below Bengaluru, Delhi, Pune.

Mumbai COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 436, while over 4866 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. BMC has tweaked its containment zones criteria mandating sealing of buildings that have 10 or more cases in 2 or more floors. The recent BMC report shows Mulund as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 213 days, while Kalbadevi is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 773 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 312 days is higher than the national average of 73 days.