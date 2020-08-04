Mumbai Sees 709 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 873 Recoveries; Doubling Rate At 80 Days

Continuing to witness a fall in daily COVID cases, Mumbai reported 709 cases on Tuesday while the number of recoveries amounted to 873. The overall growth rate of COVID in the city also showed improvement and stands at 0.87% now.

As per the BMC bulletin on Tuesday, the total number of cases in Mumbai has reached 1,18,130 while the total number of deaths in Maharashtra's capital has reached 6546. The doubling rate has also shown improvement as it reached to 80 days. According to BMC's daily report, there are 10399 Oxygen Beds, 1762 ICU beds and 1032 ventilator beds in the city's health infrastructure.

Mumbai eases restrictions

On Monday, the city's civic body - BMC allowed shops on both sides of the road in Mumbai to remain open on all days, instead to operate on an odd-even basis. While liquor can be sold across the counter, social distancing and wearing masks is mandatory. The state has also not allowed street vendors and hawkers to conduct their business amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

After the Centre extended the lockdown, Maharashtra followed the same easing more restrictions. Under the new guidelines, apart from the current relaxations, malls and market complexes have been allowed to reopen from August 5 without theatres, food courts, and restaurants from 9 AM to 7 PM. The guidelines have not mentioned anything on reopening religious places which remain shut across Maharashtra.

Mumbai's COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 760, while over 5470 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. While slums were initially where most cases were found, BMC claims that most cases were now found in housing societies. The recent BMC report shows Ward D (Grant Road, Mumbai Central, Charni Road) as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 44 days, while Dharavi is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 168 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 78 days is higher than the national average of 21.8 days.