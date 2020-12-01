Mumbai Sees 724 New COVID-19 Patients, Cases Grow At 0.33% From Nov 24-Nov 30

On Tuesday, December 1, 724 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai propelling the city's COVID-19 tally to 2,84,184. At present, there are 12,440 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's capital. However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation revealed that 2,200 cases were removed from the category of active cases during the reconciliation process. The number of recovered soared to 2,57,915 after 1280 patients were discharged in the day. Meanwhile, nine COVID-19 deaths were reported on Tuesday, taking Mumbai's fatality toll to 10,819. 6 of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities.

19,07,961 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in various laboratories across Mumbai till November 30. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 0.33% from November 24-November 30. As of November 30, 3,100 CCC2 beds out of the total capacity of 23,806 beds are occupied. The number of oxygen beds, ventilator beds, and ICU beds in Mumbai stands at 8,273, 1,163, and 1,920 respectively.

While there are 434 active containment zones currently, 5,212 buildings have been sealed. 4,062 high-risk contacts have been traced in the last 24 hours. At present, 507 high-risk contacts are admitted to Corona Care Centres 1. The patient doubling rate in the city is 213 days. The recovery rate of the Mumbai district remains constant at 91%.

COVID-19 crisis in India

Currently, there are 94,62,809 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 88,89,585 patients have been discharged and 1,37,621 fatalities have been reported. There are 4,35,603 active cases in the country. With 41,985 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the national recovery rate has surged to 93.94 per cent.

78 per cent of the 31,118 new cases are from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Delhi. Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, Delhi, and Rajasthan account for 77 per cent of the recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, 81.12 per cent of the 482 new deaths were reported from Maharashtra, Haryana, Gujarat, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Kerala, and Rajasthan.

