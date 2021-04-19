Mumbai Sees 7381 New COVID Cases; Tally Surges To 5,86,692 & Doubling Rate At 47 Days

As the Centre 'liberating' the age bar for vaccination, Mumbai on Monday, reported 7381 new COVID-19 cases and 57 deaths. With 8583 new recoveries, Mumbai's cured tally rose to 4,86,622. Mumbai has 5,86,692 cases of which 86,410 are active and 12,404 are fatalities.

Mumbai's recovery rate has fallen to 83% now while its growth rise has soared to 1.46% as Mumbai locals reopen for general public under restricted timings. BMC reported that 49,82,532 samples have been tested till date with an 11.63% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 20 out of 1410 ventilator beds are vacant, while 43 out of 2762 ICU beds are vacant, till date. Mumbai police has issued three types of coloured stickers for vehicles - red stickers for doctors, nurses and other medical service vehicles, yellow colour stickers for those providing essential supplies and green stickers for those delivering vegetables. Mumbai's doubling rate is now at 47 days.

Further tightening the curbs, the Maharashtra govt has stated that grocery stores will now function only between 7 am to 11 am every day of the week. Moreover, Maharashtra has classified Kerala, Goa, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi and NCR and Uttarakhand as places of sensitive origin mandating a negative RT-PCR negative test within 48 hours.All passengers from the above-mentioned states must be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic passengers shall be allowed to board trains to Maharashtra. Similar restrictions will be applicable at MSRTC/local public bus transport stations. In case of no negative RT-PCR test, Rapid Antigen testing will be done on arrival at railway stations.

State-wide section 144 has been imposed and night curfew from 8 PM to 7 AM, with people's movement barred from moving public places without valid reasons, except people in essential services. All offices to work from home except: central, state and local govts, co-op, state and pvt banks, offices of advocates - but no visitors to such offices. All restaurants, bars have been shut - only home delivery allowed. All cine-plex, theatres, Amusement Parks/ Arcades/ Video Game Parlours, water parks, gyms, auditoriums, clubs, swimming pools, sports complexes, shooting for films, beaches, gardens, open spaces, saloons, beauty parlours, spas, religious places, malls, shopping centers, schools, colleges, pvt coaching classes are shut. While all food shops have been allowed to remain open, street hawkers too are allowed from 7 AM to 8 PM for take away. These guidelines is in force from April 14 to 1 May 2021. The state has urged all citizens to get vaccinated as per GOI's criteria at the earliest - especially those essential service providers who have been allowed to function during the curfew.