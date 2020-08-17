Mumbai Sees 753 New COVID Cases As Active Cases Drop To 17,707; City Tally At 1,29,479

In a drastic dip, Mumbai on Monday, only saw 753 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 40 deaths. The city also saw 833 new recoveries taking the cured tally to 1,04,301. Mumbai currently has 1,29,479 cases - of which 17,707 are active while 7170 people have died till date.

Mumbai's COVID recovery reaches 80%; city's tally at 1,28,726 and doubling rate at 85 days

Mumbai: 753 new COVID cases

Mumbai is seeing a steady rise in recovery rate - standing at 80% now while its growth rise slowed to 0.81%. BMC reported that 6,56,690 samples have been tested till date with a 19.60% positivity rate. As per BMC's war room report, 160 of 1096 ventilator beds were vacant, while 330 of 1844 ICU beds were vacant.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's cases rise to 26,47,664; Total tests cross 3 crore mark

BMC: Mumbai cases doubled faster this week

The coronavirus cases doubled at a faster rate in Mumbai last week as compared to the previous week and the average growth rate of the viral infection also went up, according to the city civic body. On August 8, the country's financial capital recorded the slowest doubling rate of 89 days and the lowest growth rate of 0.79 per cent.

The city's D-ward, which includes areas like Peddar Road and Malabar Hill, had the fastest doubling rate of 50 days on Sunday, while the M-East ward, which includes Chembur (East) area, had the slowest doubling rate of 119 days. On June 15, the city had an average doubling rate of 28 days and the average growth rate of 2.49 per cent. On July 31, the doubling rate improved to 77 days and growth rate to 0.9 percent, according to BMC data.

COVID-19 cases doubled faster in Mumbai last week: BMC

Mumbai's COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 580, while over 5509 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. While slums were initially where most cases were found, BMC claims that most cases were now found in housing societies. The recent BMC report shows South Mumbai as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 52 days, while Deonar is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 121 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 86 days is higher than the national average of 22 days.

Mumbai sees a dip of 834 cases in total COVID tally as active cases drop to 17,584