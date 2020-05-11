Mumbai Sees 791 New COVID Cases, City Tally At 14335 As CM Asks To Resume Local Trains

As CM Uddhav Thackeray asks for Centre's help to tackle Maharashtra's rising COVID-19 tally, Mumbai on Monday, continued its upward trend with 791 new Coronavirus cases with 20 deaths. The BMC has also adopted the revised discharge policy released by the Health Ministry. The city's current tally stands at 14355 cases with 528 deaths.

Mumbai: 791 new cases

Attending the 5th video conference between PM Modi and all state Chief Ministers, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray asked PM Modi to allow plying of Mumbai local trains strictly only for essential services. Moreover, he stressed that PM Modi must ensure the current lockdown, but allow economic activities in parts of the state. Seeking the aid of the Centre police forces, Thackeray also urged the Centre to release pending GST refunds of Rs 35,000 crores.

BMC's new COVID roadmap

The new BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has directed officials to focus on ways to increase the doubling rate of the Coronavirus from 10 days to 20 days in the city. Furthermore, the city will be divided into seven different zones, with one IAS officer looking after each zone. Moreover, the BMC plans to quarantine 10 close contacts instead of 3 close contacts of any COVID-19 positive patient. The BMC is aiming to improve the bed management at the public and private hospitals and to increase the isolation centers and isolation beds to over 75,000.

Mumbai under containment

The BMC has set up 2646 containment zones throughout Mumbai, even though 321 zones were opened up as they had not reported any new case for past 14 days. With over 1 million people living in five square kilometer area, Dharavi is Mumbai's most densely populated area and has been under severe scrutiny - recording 916 cases with 29 deaths. With the rise in cases, the government has not lifted the lockdown in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region after May 3 and CM Thackeray has reiterated that trains will not resume operations and that the Army will not be deployed in Mumbai.

