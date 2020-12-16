Mumbai Sees 795 New COVID Cases; Maharashtra Govt Demands 'free Vaccine From Centre'

Maintaining a steady rate of increase in Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, Mumbai on Wednesday, reported 795 new cases and 12 new deaths. The city also saw 751 recoveries taking the cured tally to 2,65,602. With the data reconciliation of 1971 cases, Mumbai's tally fell to 2,84,404 with 6958 active cases and 11,007 fatalities.

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 93% now while its growth rise has slowed to 0.21%. BMC reported that 21,34,006 samples have been tested till date with a 13.38% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 452 out of 1137 ventilator beds are vacant, while 885 out of 1886 ICU beds are vacant, till date.

'Maha govt will think on free COVID vaccine': Tope

Earlier in the day, asserting that the central government must give the COVID-19 vaccine to people free of cost, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that if it doesn't do so then the state would think about distributing the vaccine for free. "We demanded that the central government should give the COVID-19 vaccine to people free of cost. If it doesn't, then we will think about giving it for free in the state," Tope said adding the central's government decisions on providing vaccines will be implemented in Maharashtra.

Revealing the inoculation plan in Maharashtra, he said, "The first phase is of training. We are aggressively working on providing training to the health workers. The second phase is fulfilling the cold chain requirements and the third is logistics -- what will be the price of the vaccine and other things. It will be done according to the central government guidelines."

Mumbai COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 391, while over 4444 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. BMC has tweaked its containment zones criteria mandating sealing of buildings that have 10 or more cases in 2 or more floors. The recent BMC report shows Mulund as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 216 days, while Kalbadevi is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 665 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 334 days is higher than the national average of 260 days.

