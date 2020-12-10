Mumbai Sees 798 New COVID Cases; Doubling Rate At 302 Days As BMC Mulls Night Curfew

As BMC mulls reimposing a night curfew in Mumbai, the city reported 798 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 13 new deaths. The city also 743 recoveries taking the cured tally to 2,64,971. Mumbai's tally rose to 2,88,689 with 11,943 active cases and 10,948 fatalities.

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 92% now while its growth rise has slowed to 0.23%. BMC reported that 20,44,940 samples have been tested till date with a 14.08% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 411 out of 1145 ventilator beds are vacant, while 835 out of 1917 ICU beds are vacant. till date.

BMC mulls reimposing night curfew

Earlier in the day, sources stated that the city's civic body - BMC is mulling to reimpose the night curfew in the city between 11 PM and 6 AM. While the Maharashtra government has not yet agreed to the proposal, it will consider the proposal on December 25 after reviewing the city's status, state reports. This move is being mulled by the BMC after many night clubs were found violating the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897. Reports state that in recent BMC raids, the municipal body found over 2,000 people gathered in small spaces of less than 4,000 square metres, not wearing masks, and not maintaining social distancing.

Meanwhile, BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said a recommendation about permitting the general public to travel by local trains in Mumbai will be made only after monitoring the situation during Christmas and New Year revelry. Currently, only certain categories of persons including those working for essential services are allowed to travel by local trains, Mumbai's lifeline. Mumbai - which was initially the worst affected district in the nation by COVID, has now dropped to fourth place below Bengaluru, Delhi, Pune.

Mumbai COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 440, while over 5184 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. BMC has tweaked its containment zones criteria mandating sealing of buildings that have 10 or more cases in 2 or more floors. The recent BMC report shows Mumbai as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 204 days, while Dongri is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 722 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 302 days is higher than the national average of 73 days.

