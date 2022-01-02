Mumbai Sees 8,063 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, No Death; 27 Pc Rise From Day Before

Mumbai recorded a steep rise in the daily coronavirus cases with 8,063 infections on Sunday, 1,763 more than the figure added to the tally on Saturday, the civic body said.

The city did not see any death during the day due to the infection and 89 per cent of the cases reported are asymptomatic, it added.

On Saturday, the city recorded 6,347 infections, and Sunday's addition was a rise of 27 per cent, officials pointed out.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)