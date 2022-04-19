Mumbai sees 85 COVID-19 cases, the highest since March 2; active tally now 390

Mumbai, Apr 19 (PTI) Mumbai on Tuesday reported 85 COVID-19 cases, the highest daily addition to the tally since March 2 and two-and-half times Monday's figure of 34, a civic official said.

It took the tally here to 10,58,884, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,562.

On March 2, the number of cases added to the tally was 100, he pointed out.

All the new cases are asymptomatic, and only 10 of the 26,044 hospital beds earmarked for COVID-19 treatment are currently occupied, the official added.

So far, 10,38,932 people have been discharged post recovery, including 52 during the day, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 390.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed that the recovery rate was 98 per cent, the positivity rate stood at 0.009 per cent, the caseload doubling time was 14,040 days and the average case growth rate between April 12 and 18 was 0.005 per cent.

With 9,372 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Mumbai went up to 1,67,99,393, civic data showed.

The city did not have a sealed building or a containment zone as on Tuesday.

On January 7, Mumbai had reported a record 20,971 cases, while the fatality peak, at 90, was set on May 1, 2021. PTI KK BNM BNM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)