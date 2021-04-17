Mumbai Sees 8834 New COVID Cases; Tally Soars To 5,70,832 Amid State Govt-Centre Tussle

Mumbai's steady increase in COVID-19 cases continued on Saturday with the city reporting 8834 new cases and 52 new deaths. With 6617 new recoveries, the cured tally rose to 4,69,961. Mumbai has 5,70,832 cases of which 87,369 are active and 12,294 fatalities.

Mumbai: 8834 new COVID cases

Mumbai's recovery rate has fallen to 82% now while its growth rise has soared to 1.57% as Mumbai locals reopen for general public under restricted timings. BMC reported that 48,99,005 samples have been tested till date with an 11.47% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 21 out of 1414 ventilator beds are vacant, while 56 out of 2751 ICU beds are vacant, till date. Mumbai police has issued three types of coloured stickers for vehicles - red stickers for doctors, nurses and other medical service vehicles, yellow colour stickers for those providing essential supplies and green stickers for those delivering vegetables.

Maharashtra govt Vs Centre

Earlier in the day, CM Uddhav Thackeray dialled PM Narendra Modi seeking an additional supply of oxygen, but was unable to talk with him as the PM is currently campaigning in Bengal. Congress lashed out the PM alleging that 'votes are more important than people's lives. Later, Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan talked to Thackeray assuring adequate & uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen. Additionally, 1,121 ventilators are also being rushed to Maharashtra given the surge in cases, stated Dr. Harsh Vardhan.

Thackeray had written to PM Modi stating that medical oxygen requirement in the state is projected to reach 2,000 metric tonnes per day by April-end from the present consumption of 1,200 MT per day. In response, Union minister Piyush Goyal had stated that Maharashtra has so far received the highest quantity of oxygen in India, accusing the Thackeray govt of mismanagement. Maharashtra govt has also accused the Centre of allegedly blocking sale of Remdesivir to the state from exporters, which has been refuted by Centre.

Maharashtra COVID crisis

State-wide section 144 has been imposed and night curfew from 8 PM to 7 AM, with people's movement barred from moving public places without valid reasons, except people in essential services. All offices to work from home except: central, state and local govts, co-op, state and pvt banks, offices of advocates - but no visitors to such offices. All restaurants, bars have been shut - only home delivery allowed. All cine-plex, theatres, Amusement Parks/ Arcades/ Video Game Parlours, water parks, gyms, auditoriums, clubs, swimming pools, sports complexes, shooting for films, beaches, gardens, open spaces, saloons, beauty parlours, spas, religious places, malls, shopping centers, schools, colleges, pvt coaching classes are shut. While all food shops have been allowed to remain open, street hawkers too are allowed from 7 AM to 8 PM for take away. These guidelines is in force from April 14 to 1 May 2021. The state has urged all citizens to get vaccinated as per GOI's criteria at the earliest - especially those essential service providers who have been allowed to function during the curfew.

