Mumbai Sees 885 New COVID Cases As 2nd Phase Kicks Off; Case Positivity Dips Below 10%

As India kicks off 2nd phase of COVID-19 vaccination Mumbai on Monday reported 885 new cases and 4 new deaths. With 876 new recoveries, the city's cured tally rose to 3,04,736 cases. Mumbai's total cases have risen to 3,26,770 with 9690 active cases and 11,474 fatalities.

Mumbai's COVID spike continues with 1145 new cases as state's vaccination jabs cross 11 L

Mumbai: 885 new COVID cases

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 93% now while its growth rise has soared to 0.28%, as Mumbai locals reopen from general public under restricted timings. BMC reported that 32,91,721 samples have been tested till date with a 9.90% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 483 out of 940 ventilator beds are vacant, while 850 out of 1551 ICU beds are vacant, till date. As of date, 1,35,61,208 vaccine doses have been administered - of which Maharashtra contributes 11,87,178 doses.

TMC MP politicises PM Modi's vaccination; says 'Publicity defeats Medical science'

2nd Phase vaccination kicks off

Kicking off phase-2 of India's COVID vaccination programme, Prime Minister Modi received his first jab of the vaccine on Monday at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. Sporting an Assamese Gamcha, PM Modi sent a political signal to poll-bound states, getting jabbed by nurses- Sister Niveda & sister Rosamma hailing from Puducherry and Tamil Nadu respectively. After the jab, he appealed to all those citizens eligible for the jab to get vaccinated. Following the PM, Maharashtra veteran politician Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule took the jab at Mumbai's JJ Hospital.

The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination program started at over 10,000 designated government facilities and 20,000 private hospitals and vaccination centers on Monday. While the first phase of the Coronavirus vaccination drive focused on healthcare and frontline workers, the second phase is dedicated to those above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with co-morbidities - registered on the CO-WIN website, which went live at 9:00 AM, March 1. The Union Ministry announced that the pricing for a COVID-19 vaccine dose has been capped at Rs 250 at private hospitals. Meanwhile, like the first phase, doses will be available free of cost at government centers with the Centre bearing the cost of the inoculation.

Tejashwi Yadav chooses Mamata over Cong-Left in Bengal; Congress distances from it

Mumbai COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has limited its containment zones to 85, while over 2667 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. BMC has tweaked its containment zones criteria mandating sealing of buildings that have 10 or more cases in 2 or more floors. The recent BMC report shows Chembur as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 247 days, while Dongri is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 1090 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate is at 455 days - which is lower than the national average of 634 days.

COVID-19 Vaccination Live updates: PM Modi gets 1st dose, kicks off India's phase-2 drive