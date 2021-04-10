Mumbai Sees 9327 COVID Cases & 50 New Deaths In 24 Hrs As CM Mulls Statewide Lockdown

As Uddhav CM Thackeray mulls over 'total lockdown' again, Mumbai on Saturday, reported 9327 new COVID cases and 50 new deaths. With 8474 new recoveries in 24 hrs, the city's cured tally rose to 4,06,087. Currently, Mumbai has 5,10,225 cases of which 91,108 cases are active and 11,959 fatalities.

Mumbai: 9327 new COVID cases

Mumbai's recovery rate has fallen to 79% now while its growth rise has soared to 1.97% as Mumbai locals reopen for general public under restricted timings. BMC reported that 45,58,630 samples have been tested till date with a 10.99% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 87 out of 2410 ventilator beds are vacant, while 30 out of 1273 ICU beds are vacant, till date. Maharashtra has vaccinated 2,81,774 people today, clocking 99,22,265 jabs till date.

Maharashtra CM mulls lockdown

Holding an all-party meeting as the state went into a weekend lockdown, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray batted for strict restrictions for a certain period of time. Welcoming ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis' responses on Remdesivir, vaccines, oxygen supply and testing, Thackeray said that daily wage earners, labourers, and the working classes will not be hit hard by the state's lockdown-like restrictions. Stating that the surge in the daily number of patients is rapid, he said that a lockdown-like situation will automatically come into force, if measures are not taken right now.

By prioritising the health of the people of the state, I appeal to all party leaders, to extend their full cooperation to the decisions taken by the state government. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 10, 2021

Vaccine shortage in Mumbai

On Friday, 25 of the 70 COVID vaccine centres across the city shut down due to a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines as large number of crowds were seen stranded outside jumbo COVID-19 center at BKC. Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said the state has 14 lakh doses of vaccines which would last only three days. A total of 120 centers are being run in Mumbai for the COVID-19 vaccination drive. Of these, 49 are being operated by BMC.

BMC held vaccination only municipal hospitals on April 10 (12-6 pm) and April 11 (9 am- 5 pm), while inoculation has not been allowed at any private vaccination centres on April 10, 11 and 12 owing to the paucity of vaccine doses. However, the civic body clarified that it will try to restart the inoculation at private centres provided that it receives enough doses soon. BMC has permitted citizens who are eligible to get vaccinated, to travel only to the centre and back during the weekend lockdown.