Mumbai Sees A Dip Of 834 Cases In Total COVID Tally As Active Cases Drop To 17,584

As Maharashtra vows to become 'Corona-free' on India's 74h Independence Day, its financial capital - Mumbai saw a sudden dip in active cases inspite of reporting 1254 new cases. The BMC reported that Mumbai had 17,584 active cases now, resulting in a curious dip of 1770 cases in one day. Incidentally, the discharged tally has risen to 1,02,749 with 888 new recoveries. The city's tally too has inexplicably dipped to 1,27,716 from 1,28,550 cases.

Mumbai is seeing a steady rise in recovery rate - standing at 79% now while its growth rise slowed to 0.84%. BMC reported that 6,45,141 samples have been tested till date with a 19.93% positivity rate. As per BMC's war room report, 157 of 1095 ventilator beds were vacant, while 335 of 1836 ICU beds were vacant.

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 572, while over 5435 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. While slums were initially where most cases were found, BMC claims that most cases were now found in housing societies. The recent BMC report shows South Mumbai as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 50 days, while Deonar is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 124 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 83 days is higher than the national average of 22 days.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi while addressing the nation on the 74th Independence Day said that three vaccines for Coronavirus are in testing stages in India. He said that the scientists in the country are working hard to find a cure for the virus which has infected nearly 2.5 million people in India. Prime Minister Modi also launched the National Digital Health Mission under which - a person will get one health card through which they can check their health, take a doctor's appointment, and many other things. Currently, Covaxin (Bharat Biotech/ICMR), ZyCoV-D (Zydus Cadila), ChAdOx1-S vaccine (Serum Institute of India) are in phases of human clinical trials in India.

