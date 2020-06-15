Mumbai Sees A Major Jump In Recoveries With 3139 Cured In A Day; Tally Reaches 59,201

In a major boost for the financial capital, Mumbai saw a whopping 3139 patients recover in the past 24 hours while 1066 new cases were added. The city's recovered tally now stands at 30,125 while the total cases stand at 59,201 cases. Mumbai also saw 58 fatalities and its total stood at 2248.

BMC has reported that 2,61,210 samples have been tested till date - with 3936 sampled tested in the past 24 hours. Moreover, the city has seen an overall growth of 3% this week with the wards S, T, RC, RN and RS seeing a growth rate of higher than 4%. The BMC has also released 'senior citizen survey' - 3,57,239 seniors have been surveyed for oxygen levels and 1924 have been treated.

Mumbai maintains a steady rise with 1395 new COVID-19 cases; 4540 samples tested in 24 hrs

Local trains begin services

After two months of suspension, the city's lifeline- local trains began operations for essential staff as identified by the state government, but the general public is prohibited from using these. Western Railway will run 73 pairs of suburban services, while Central Railway will run 200 services - 130 on the CST- Kasara line and 70 on the CST-Panvel line. Approximately, 1.25 lakh essential staff are estimated to travel with only 700 allowed per train.

The trains will run from 5:30 am to 11:30 pm with an interval of 15 minutes. While the state government has not made a centralised list of the essential staff allowed to travel, railways will allow tickets to be provided to travellers - on displaying valid govt ID. The Railways have also asked the state government to stagger the office timings of their employees to ensure there is no crowding at the stations.

Mumbai local trains to run for essential service workers from June 15; Railways issues SOP

Mumbai's COVID crisis

The BMC has increased its containment zones to 826, while over 4,859 buildings and chawls have been sealed and being self-managed by the society. While Dharavi is Mumbai's most densely populated area and has been under severe scrutiny - with 2068 cases and 77 deaths, recent BMC report shows Borivali as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 12 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 26 days is higher than national average of 17.4 days.

