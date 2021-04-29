Mumbai Sees Highest 1-day COVID Fatality With 82 Deaths As Maharashtra Extends Lockdown

As Mumbai's vaccination stalls, the city reported 4192 new COVID cases and 82 new deaths. With 5650 new recoveries, the cured tally rose to 5,66,051. Currently, Mumbai has 6,44,699 cases of which 64,018 are active and 13,072 fatalities.

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 88% now while its growth rise has soared to 0.86% amid strict lockdown. BMC reported that 53,80,473 samples have been tested till date with an 11.90% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 20 out of 1474 ventilator beds are vacant, while 73 out of 2887 ICU beds are vacant, till date. India has administered 14,92,22,572 doses of which Maharashtra has administered 1,58,66,672 doses.

Amid shortage of vaccine doses, BMC announced that no vaccination will be conducted at any Govt/BMC/Pvt CVC for the next 3 days (30 Apr-2 May). Long lines were seen outside vaccination centres in the city as the civic body has now allowed eligible persons to walk in at vaccination centres without registering themselves on the Co-WIN app first. Additional commissioner Bhide, meanwhile, also informed on Twitter that the BMC will add at least 500 public and private centres when the vaccination drive for those above 18 starts.

Maharashtra government on Thursday extended the enforcement of 'Break the Chain' guidelines. The 'Break the Chain' guidelines that were issued by the government on April 13, and revised on April 21 will now remain in force till 7 am of May 15, keeping in mind the rising COVID-19 cases. Maharashtra recorded 66,159 novel coronavirus cases and 771 new deaths On Thursday.

State-wide section 144 has been imposed and night curfew from 8 PM to 7 AM, with people's movement barred from moving public places without valid reasons, except people in essential services. All offices to work from home except: central, state and local govts, co-op, state and pvt banks, offices of advocates - but no visitors to such offices. All restaurants, bars have been shut - only home delivery allowed. All cine-plex, theatres, Amusement Parks/ Arcades/ Video Game Parlours, water parks, gyms, auditoriums, clubs, swimming pools, sports complexes, shooting for films, beaches, gardens, open spaces, saloons, beauty parlours, spas, religious places, malls, shopping centers, schools, colleges, pvt coaching classes are shut. While all food shops have been allowed to remain open, street hawkers too are allowed from 7 AM to 8 PM for take away. These guidelines is in force from April 14 to 1 May 2021. The state has urged all citizens to get vaccinated as per GOI's criteria at the earliest - especially those essential service providers who have been allowed to function during the curfew.

