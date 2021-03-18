Mumbai Sees Highest 1-day COVID Surge Since The Pandemic Broke: 2877 New Cases In 24 Hrs

Clocking its highest 1-day rise in COVID-19 cases since March 2020, Mumbai on Thursday, reported 2877 new cases and 8 new deaths. With 1193 new recoveries, the city's cured tally rose to 3,21,947 cases. Currently, Mumbai has 3,52,835 cases of which 18,424 are active and 11,555 fatalities.

Mumbai: 2877 new COVID cases

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 91% now while its growth rise has soared to 0.51% as Mumbai locals reopen from general public under restricted timings. BMC reported that 36,37,930 samples have been tested till date with a 9.62% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 349 out of 956 ventilator beds are vacant, while 607 out of 1520 ICU beds are vacant, till date. India has administered 3,87,70,404 doses till date, with Maharashtra tallying 39,33,965 doses to it. READ | Mumbai sees 2,377 COVID-19 cases, highest surge since Oct 8

BMC to shift Dadar market

To curb the daily surge in Maharashtra's Covid-19 cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to temporarily shift the Dadar wholesale vegetable and flower market, as decided in a meeting between Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and other G North ward officials. This move occurred after several people were found crowding the markets, not wearing masks, and not following social distancing. A final decision on the issue will be taken by the Mayor after meeting members from the market association.

The market may temporarily be shifted to Somaiya grounds located in Sion or Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Pednekar had said that the market would be divided into four different parts so that crowds could be controlled, but this move has seemingly been dropped. CM Thackeray has warned Mumbai citizens of lockdown, if violations continue.

"I think imposing a night curfew is necessary right now. All Mumbaikars should work together to prevent the position of a lockdown," Pednekar was quoted saying.

As COVID surged around Maharashtra, the government issued new guidelines capping cinemas (single screen/multiplex) & hotels at 50% capacity, banned social/political/religious gatherings, capped 50 people allowed for weddings & 20 for funerals and capped all offices except health & essential at 50% capacity, advising work from home. Cracking the whip on violations, Maharashtra govt warned that cinema halls/hotels/restaurants found violating COVID-related rules will remain closed for a period until the COVID-19 pandemic stays notified as a disaster by Central govt. Districts like Amaravati, Yavatmal and Latur have been put already under restrictions.