Mumbai Sees Highest 1-day COVID Surge With 3062 Cases; CM Says 'Lockdown Is An Option'

In its single-day highest COVID-19 surge, Mumbai reported 3062 new cases and 10 new deaths on Friday. With

1334 new recoveries, Mumbai's cured tally rose to 3,23,281. Currently, Mumbai has 3,55,897 cases of which are 20,140 active and 11,565 fatalities.

Mumbai: 3062 new COVID cases

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 91% now while its growth rise has soared to 0.56% as Mumbai locals reopen from general public under restricted timings. BMC reported that 36,62,472 samples have been tested till date with a 9.63% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 345 out of 961 ventilator beds are vacant, while 612 out of 1527 ICU beds are vacant, till date. India has administered 4,11,86,821 doses till date, with Maharashtra tallying 41,66,870 doses to it. READ | Mumbai sees highest 1-day COVID surge since the pandemic broke: 2877 new cases in 24 hrs

BMC restricts mall entry

As per BMC's instruction, a COVID-19 negative report will be mandatory for entering shopping malls starting from March 22. In case the visitors do not have a negative report, they will have to get an antigen test done at the shopping center itself. For this, all malls across Mumbai will soon have a Rapid Antigen Test facility, the BMC said in a statement on Friday. A team will be designated at the entrance for this very purpose, it added.

Moreover, CM Thackeray said, "I see lockdown as an option going ahead. But I trust people of the state to cooperate like the last time." BMC has also decided to temporarily shift the Dadar wholesale vegetable and flower market to Somaiya grounds located in Sion or Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The CM has also asked the health department to plan for the administration of 3 lakh vaccines daily.

As COVID surged around Maharashtra, the government issued new guidelines capping cinemas (single screen/multiplex) & hotels at 50% capacity, banned social/political/religious gatherings, capped 50 people allowed for weddings & 20 for funerals and capped all offices except health & essential at 50% capacity, advising work from home. Cracking the whip on violations, Maharashtra govt warned that cinema halls/hotels/restaurants found violating COVID-related rules will remain closed for a period until the COVID-19 pandemic stays notified as a disaster by Central govt. All drama theatres and auditoriums are allowed to operate at 50% capacity, with masks mandated. Districts like Amaravati, Yavatmal and Latur have been put already under restrictions.