Mumbai Sees Highest COVID Surge With 8646 New Cases; Test Positivity Rises Over 10% Again

Seeing its worst rise in COVID cases, Mumbai on Thursday, reported 8646 new cases and 18 new deaths - both a record. With 5031 new recoveries, Mumbai's cured tally at 3,55,691. Mumbai's tally now stands at 4,23,360 cases of which 55,005 are active and 11,704 fatalities.

Mumbai: 8646 new COVID cases

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 84% now while its growth rise has soared to 1.38% as Mumbai locals reopen from general public under restricted timings. BMC reported that 41,29,931 samples have been tested till date with a 10.04% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 141 out of 1026 ventilator beds are vacant, while 263 out of 1595 ICU beds are vacant, till date.

BMC's new max beds guidelines

On Tuesday, BMC announced that no direct admission would be provided by the hospitals in the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city. Issuing an order consisting of guidelines for the COVID-19 facilities, MCGM asked the hospitals to strictly follow the decentralized bed management and smooth handling of COVID-19 patients at Ward level War rooms and said that no bed should be allotted by the former without informing the latter. MCGM directed the Assistant Commissioner (AC) who are in charge of every ward to take control of beds in nursing homes and local hospitals for management of COVID-19 patients. Further, MCGM ordered that no beds should be allotted for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients without comorbidity and it also directed hospitals to urgently discharge asymptomatic patients in order to ensure the availability of beds.

Third phase vaccination kicks off

The third phase of COVID-19 vaccination in India began on Thursday with people aged 45 or above without any comorbidities are eligible to get vaccinated. Moreover, Centre has asked states and union territories to identify low vaccine-coverage pockets, particularly in districts reporting a surge in new infections, and take corrective action. The vaccines will be administered free of cost at government hospitals and health centers, while up to Rs 250 per dose will be charged at private health facilities. The vaccination centers will operate from 9 am to 9 pm.