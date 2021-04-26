Mumbai Sees Lowest COVID Surge In 10 Days With 3876 New Cases; 70 Deaths In 24 Hrs

Seeing its lowest COVID cases in ten days, Mumbai reported 3876 new COVID cases and 70 deaths testing only 28,328 samples in 24 hours. With 9150 new recoveries, Mumbai's cured tally rose to 5,46,861. Currently, Mumbai has 6,31,527 cases of which 70,373 are active and 12,853 fatalities.

Mumbai: 3876 new COVID cases

Mumbai's recovery rate has fallen to 85% now while its growth rise has soared to 1.09% amid strict lockdown. BMC reported that 52,72,062 samples have been tested till date with an 11.91% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 23 out of 1450 ventilator beds are vacant, while 48 out of 2837 ICU beds are vacant, till date. After mass confusion, Mumbai police discontinued coloured stickers for vehicles - red stickers for doctors, nurses and other medical service vehicles, yellow colour stickers for those providing essential supplies and green stickers for those delivering vegetables.

Reliance Foundation has arranged for 875 beds in Mumbai to assist the financial capital of the country in its fight against the virulent wave of COVID-19. A team of more than 500 frontline workers comprising doctors, nurses and nonmedical professionals will be deployed round-the-clock to oversee the medical management of the patients. All the COVID patients in NSCI and Seven Hills Hospital will be treated absolutely free. Reliance is also supplying 700 MT of Oxygen daily to Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Daman, Diu & Nagar Haveli completely free of cost.

Maharashtra COVID crisis

State-wide section 144 has been imposed and night curfew from 8 PM to 7 AM, with people's movement barred from moving public places without valid reasons, except people in essential services. All offices to work from home except: central, state and local govts, co-op, state and pvt banks, offices of advocates - but no visitors to such offices. All restaurants, bars have been shut - only home delivery allowed. All cine-plex, theatres, Amusement Parks/ Arcades/ Video Game Parlours, water parks, gyms, auditoriums, clubs, swimming pools, sports complexes, shooting for films, beaches, gardens, open spaces, saloons, beauty parlours, spas, religious places, malls, shopping centers, schools, colleges, pvt coaching classes are shut. While all food shops have been allowed to remain open, street hawkers too are allowed from 7 AM to 8 PM for take away. These guidelines is in force from April 14 to 1 May 2021. The state has urged all citizens to get vaccinated as per GOI's criteria at the earliest - especially those essential service providers who have been allowed to function during the curfew.