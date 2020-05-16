Mumbai Sees Minor Dip In COVID-19 Cases With 884 New Patients; City Tally At 18,396

In a minor dip in the number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, Mumbai on Saturday, has reported 884 new cases and 41 deaths. Of the 41 deaths, 14 patients died between May 7 and May 12. The city's COVID-19 tally stands at 18,396 cases and 696 deaths.

Mumbai: 884 new cases

884 new #COVID19 positive cases reported in Mumbai today, taking the total number of cases to 18396.

238 patients recovered&discharged today, while 4806 patients have discharged till date. Death toll stands at 696: Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai

BMC's new COVID roadmap

The new BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has directed officials to focus on ways to increase the doubling rate of the Coronavirus from 10 days to 20 days in the city. Furthermore, the city will be divided into seven different zones, with one IAS officer looking after each zone. Moreover, the BMC plans to quarantine 10 close contacts instead of 3 close contacts of any COVID-19 positive patient. The BMC is aiming to improve the bed management at the public and private hospitals and to increase the isolation centers and isolation beds to over 75,000. It has also ordered the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to handover the Wankhede stadium to convert it into a quarantine center.

Mumbai under containment

The BMC has set up 2646 containment zones throughout Mumbai, even though 321 zones were opened up as they had not reported any new case for past 14 days. With over 1 million people living in five square kilometer area, Dharavi is Mumbai's most densely populated area and has been under severe scrutiny - recording 916 cases with 29 deaths. With the rise in cases, the government has not lifted the lockdown in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region after May 3, but CM Thackeray has demanded Centre's police forces and is mulling resuming local trains for essential workers.

Maharashtra may extend Mumbai-Pune lockdown

On Thursday, the Maharashtra cabinet is reportedly mulling the extension of the lockdown in the most-affected areas of the state. In a meeting chaired by Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray along with six other ministers, reportedly voiced for lockdown relaxations to be provided in areas apart from red zones and containment zones in the state. However, the cabinet was of the opinion that lockdown in the most affected areas, especially Mumbai and Pune, should be extended until May 31.