Mumbai Sets New COVID High With 8832 Cases; Maha CM Warns Of 'health Infra Failure'

Witnessing its highest peak ever, Mumbai on Friday reported 8832 new cases and 20 new deaths - both a record. With 5352 new recoveries, Mumbai's cured tally at 3,61,691. Mumbai's tally now stands at 4,32,192 cases of which 58,455 are active and 11,724 fatalities.

Mumbai: 8832 new COVID cases

Mumbai's recovery rate has risen to 84% now while its growth rise has soared to 1.38% as Mumbai locals reopen from general public under restricted timings. BMC reported that 41,29,931 samples have been tested till date with a 10.04% positivity rate. With the increasing number of cases, BMC reported that 142 out of 1047 ventilator beds are vacant, while 262 out of 1595 ICU beds are vacant, till date. Maharashtra has vaccinated 2,52,857 people today, clocking 69,43,361 jabs till date. READ | Mumbai sees highest COVID surge with 8646 new cases; test positivity rises over 10% again

Maha CM warns of lockdown again

Addressing the citizens online, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said that he could not rule lockdowns as people had become complacent. Explaining the shortage in beds and fatigue faced by frontline workers, he said that strict restrictions will be issued to curb COVID-19 in the state in the next few days, without elaborating on them. He added that there could be a shortage of healthcare infrastructure if the COVID-19 situation deteriorates.

"I cannot rule out imposing a lockdown if the current COVID-19 situation prevails. People have become complacent," said Thackeray. Earlier in the day, the Pune administration shut bars, hotels and restaurants in the district for next seven days due to a sharp spike in cases. Imposing a 12-hour night curfew from 6 pm to 6 am from Saturday, Pune had prohibited all public meetings with the exception of weddings and last rite rituals.

Maharashtra's COVID restrictions

With the second wave of COVID infections, Maharashtra has imposed a night curfew across the state from 8 PM to 7 AM - banning a gathering of 5 or more till April 15. All public places (Gardens & Beaches), Cinema halls, malls, auditoriums and restaurants to remain shut from 8 PM to 7 AM till April 15. Home delivery and takeaway will be allowed. Any violation will attract cinema halls/hotels/restaurants to be closed for a period until the COVID-19 pandemic stays notified as a disaster by the Central govt. Previously, the govt has already banned all social/political/religious gatherings, capped weddings at 50 people and funerals at 20 people, all offices except health & essential are capped at 50% capacity.