The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Mumbai: Shiv Sena Leader Shekhar Jadhav Shot At By Unknown Miscreant In Vikhroli

City News

Shiv Sena leader Shekhar Jadhav was shot by an unknown miscreant in suburban Vikhroli in Mumbai. Passer-by caught the assailant & handed him to the police

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mumbai

Shiv Sena leader Shekhar Jadhav was shot on Thursday morning by an unknown miscreant in suburban Vikhroli in Mumbai. A passer-by caught the assailant and handed him over to the police later. 

The incident took place at around 8 AM near Sai Mandir in Tagore Nagar area of Vikhroli. Jadhav had sustained bullet injuries in his arm, following which he was admitted to Godrej Hospital in the same area.

The police are yet to determine the motive behind the attack. An investigation is underway.

READ | Nirbhaya Rape & Murder: Tihar Issues Notice To Rapists To File Mercy Petition In 7 Days

READ | With Court Granting More Time To Convicts, Nirbhaya's Mother Asks ‘why No Rights For Us?’

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES