Mumbai: Shiv Sena Leader Shekhar Jadhav Shot At By Unknown Miscreant In Vikhroli

Shiv Sena leader Shekhar Jadhav was shot on Thursday morning by an unknown miscreant in suburban Vikhroli in Mumbai. A passer-by caught the assailant and handed him over to the police later.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Shekhar Jadhav shot at by an unknown miscreant in Vikhroli, early morning today. He has been admitted to a nearby hospital. Accused arrested. Investigation is underway. #Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

The incident took place at around 8 AM near Sai Mandir in Tagore Nagar area of Vikhroli. Jadhav had sustained bullet injuries in his arm, following which he was admitted to Godrej Hospital in the same area.

The police are yet to determine the motive behind the attack. An investigation is underway.

READ | Nirbhaya Rape & Murder: Tihar Issues Notice To Rapists To File Mercy Petition In 7 Days

READ | With Court Granting More Time To Convicts, Nirbhaya's Mother Asks ‘why No Rights For Us?’